Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend by an average of 13.3% per year over the last three years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of -88.9% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $2.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

NYSE KW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.29. The stock had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,671. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $7.85 and a twelve month high of $13.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.99 and its 200 day moving average is $10.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.38, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.12. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative net margin of 59.78% and a negative return on equity of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $132.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KW. StockNews.com cut Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Kennedy-Wilson from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.