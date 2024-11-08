Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,440 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 105.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.94. 912,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,157,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.76.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.76%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total transaction of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 214,443,879 shares in the company, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

