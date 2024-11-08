Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Buy Rating at Truist Financial

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Truist Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $135.00. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.20% from the company’s current price.

LNTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Lantheus from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Leerink Partners lifted their target price on Lantheus from $106.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lantheus presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Lantheus Price Performance

LNTH stock opened at $89.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.68. Lantheus has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $126.89. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.52.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.08. Lantheus had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 29.80%. The firm had revenue of $378.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.58 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Lantheus will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gerard Ber sold 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $1,495,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,047,402.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,066,000. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in Lantheus by 265.6% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 14,639 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in Lantheus by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at $4,151,000. Institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

