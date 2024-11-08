LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of LCII traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 232,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 88.05%.
LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.
