LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $915.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

LCI Industries Price Performance

Shares of LCII traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.04. 232,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,367. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.98 and a 200-day moving average of $111.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $96.18 and a 52 week high of $131.36.

Get LCI Industries alerts:

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is 88.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LCII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James started coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on LCI Industries from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of LCI Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.20.

View Our Latest Report on LCII

LCI Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LCI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.