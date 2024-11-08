Lewis Asset Management LLC Sells 2,014 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Lewis Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,232 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,953,903 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $988,290,000 after acquiring an additional 102,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $98.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.12. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $83.91 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The stock has a market cap of $179.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.05.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

