Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) is Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 628,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,276 shares during the period. Lincoln National comprises about 1.6% of Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Easterly Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $19,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LNC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,309,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,281,000 after purchasing an additional 223,129 shares during the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. purchased a new stake in Lincoln National during the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 147.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 101,402 shares during the last quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in Lincoln National by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lincoln National from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Shares of Lincoln National stock traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $35.55. The stock had a trading volume of 266,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,654,424. Lincoln National Co. has a 52-week low of $21.59 and a 52-week high of $36.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.51%. Lincoln National’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, universal life insurance (UL), indexed universal life insurance, variable universal life insurance (VUL), linked-benefit UL and VUL products, and critical illness and long-term care riders.

