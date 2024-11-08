Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Stake Decreased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Linde by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the third quarter worth about $225,000. M&G PLC grew its position in Linde by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 190,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,923,000 after buying an additional 4,712 shares in the last quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC increased its stake in Linde by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Insider Transactions at Linde

In related news, VP John Panikar sold 10,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.75, for a total transaction of $4,639,068.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,136,996. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Shares of LIN opened at $465.47 on Friday. Linde plc has a one year low of $389.14 and a one year high of $487.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $472.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $452.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $221.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be issued a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 42.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LIN. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price target on Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $490.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LIN

About Linde

(Free Report)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.