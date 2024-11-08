loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 66,666 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 66,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $168,664.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,938,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,143.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 36,811 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $97,917.26.

On Thursday, August 22nd, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 50,000 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $142,500.00.

Shares of LDI stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $2.65. 1,318,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,079. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. loanDepot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.46.

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 11.22% and a negative return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $265.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 21,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 6,372 shares during the period. Requisite Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. ERn Financial LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the third quarter worth $248,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of loanDepot by 27.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 19,655 shares during the period. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LDI has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.70 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.30 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

