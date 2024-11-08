Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $119.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the building manufacturing company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.78.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.81. The stock had a trading volume of 44,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,717. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $57.13 and a one year high of $113.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $814.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.26 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 15.22%. Louisiana-Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In related news, CEO William Bradley Southern sold 32,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.44, for a total value of $3,046,144.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 596,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,773,027.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,064,791.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.53% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 258.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 486 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

