Macquarie Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Macquarie in a report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 32.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Magnite in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.96.

Magnite Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ MGNI traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $13.61. The company had a trading volume of 3,923,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.80 and its 200 day moving average is $12.63. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.55 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $162.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Aaron Saltz sold 5,112 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total transaction of $69,012.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,557.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO Sean Patrick Buckley sold 2,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $32,866.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 331,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,156,727.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,645 shares of company stock worth $1,275,215. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Magnite by 111.8% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 973.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Magnite in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

