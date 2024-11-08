Marcus (NYSE:MCS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MCS. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Marcus from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Marcus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Marcus alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Marcus

Marcus Price Performance

Marcus Dividend Announcement

MCS stock remained flat at $21.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 103,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,637. The company has a market cap of $706.98 million, a PE ratio of -64.71, a PEG ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.48. Marcus has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $22.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -82.35%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marcus news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $178,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 186,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,711.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Marcus by 53.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Marcus by 5.8% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Marcus by 3,319.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates a family entertainment center and multiscreen motion picture theatres under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.