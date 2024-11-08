MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $270-$300 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $281.36 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.950 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCFT. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Friday, August 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on MasterCraft Boat from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT traded down $0.80 on Friday, hitting $21.86. 120,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.99. MasterCraft Boat has a 1-year low of $16.12 and a 1-year high of $24.05. The company has a market capitalization of $363.09 million, a PE ratio of 50.36 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.71 and its 200 day moving average is $19.20.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $65.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through MasterCraft, Crest, and Aviara segments. The MasterCraft segment produces premium recreational performance sport boats primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and general recreational boating.

