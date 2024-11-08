Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at Susquehanna

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the technology company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 30.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on MTCH. Citigroup lifted their target price on Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.78.

Match Group Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.67. The company had a trading volume of 826,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,243,135. Match Group has a 12-month low of $27.66 and a 12-month high of $42.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.99.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Match Group had a net margin of 17.86% and a negative return on equity of 727.22%. The business had revenue of $895.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Match Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Match Group during the second quarter worth about $100,848,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,263,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,667 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,053,000. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its holdings in Match Group by 668.9% in the 1st quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC now owns 1,304,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,309,000 after buying an additional 1,134,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Match Group by 75.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,271,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,018,000 after acquiring an additional 977,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

