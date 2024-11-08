Michael Lee Stickney Sells 1,000 Shares of iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG) Stock

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lee Stickney sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$130.60, for a total value of C$130,600.00.

TSE IAG traded down C$1.90 during trading on Friday, reaching C$128.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,185. iA Financial Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of C$80.95 and a 12 month high of C$134.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$111.83 and a 200 day moving average price of C$97.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.39.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.64 billion for the quarter. iA Financial had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iA Financial Co. Inc. will post 11.6187564 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from iA Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. iA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of iA Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$105.00 to C$137.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of iA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$126.00 to C$143.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of iA Financial from C$127.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$128.50.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, provides insurance and wealth management services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Insurance, Canada; Wealth Management; Investment; and US Operations segments. The company provides health, auto, home, and creditor insurance products; replacement insurance products and warranties; extended warranties and other ancillary products for dealer services; specialized products for special markets; and life insurance products and extended warranties relating to dealer services.

