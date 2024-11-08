Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.025-1.095 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.18 billion. Microchip Technology also updated its Q3 2025 guidance to 0.250-0.350 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Microchip Technology from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Microchip Technology Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 890,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,942,911. Microchip Technology has a one year low of $71.76 and a one year high of $100.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99 and a beta of 1.53.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,445.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

