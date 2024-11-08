MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38

MidCap Financial Investment Co. (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th.

MidCap Financial Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 94.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect MidCap Financial Investment to earn $1.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.4%.

Shares of MFIC traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.52. 149,458 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,873. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.50. MidCap Financial Investment has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $16.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

MidCap Financial Investment ( NASDAQ:MFIC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. MidCap Financial Investment had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 40.08%. The firm had revenue of $69.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

MFIC has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.86.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

