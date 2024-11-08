Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Nathan’s Famous, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the restaurant operator on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

Nathan’s Famous has raised its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NATH stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.70. 12,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,711. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.12. The company has a market cap of $361.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.21. Nathan’s Famous has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $91.56.

Nathan’s Famous ( NASDAQ:NATH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $44.77 million during the quarter. Nathan’s Famous had a net margin of 15.21% and a negative return on equity of 66.80%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Nathan’s Famous from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

