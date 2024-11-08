Needham & Company LLC Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Stock

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Needham & Company LLC from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

NYSE FICO traded up $153.95 on Thursday, reaching $2,330.05. The company had a trading volume of 275,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,269. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,935.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1,633.15. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $900.01 and a 52-week high of $2,351.98.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by ($0.10). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 28.94% and a negative return on equity of 60.67%. The firm had revenue of $453.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 19.33 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,715.27, for a total value of $5,145,810.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,769 shares in the company, valued at $9,895,392.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

