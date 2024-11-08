Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $7.25 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Personalis from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th.

PSNL stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,264,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,108. Personalis has a 52 week low of $0.89 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Personalis had a negative net margin of 104.52% and a negative return on equity of 72.35%. The firm had revenue of $22.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.50) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Personalis will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSNL. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Personalis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Personalis by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Personalis by 438.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 20,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 17,082 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Personalis, Inc develops and markets advanced cancer genomic tests and analytics primarily in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its tests and analytics are used by pharmaceutical companies for translational research, biomarker discovery, and development of personalized cancer therapies, as well as advanced tests are used by physicians to detect cancer recurrence, monitor cancer evolution, and uncover insights for therapy selection.

