New Found Gold (CVE:NFG) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

New Found Gold Corp. (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$2.97 and last traded at C$2.97, with a volume of 2700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.08.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$602.74 million, a P/E ratio of -8.66 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.00.

New Found Gold (CVE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland.

