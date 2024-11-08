Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.110-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6 billion-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.6 billion. Newmark Group also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.11-$1.17 EPS.

Newmark Group Trading Up 2.0 %

Newmark Group stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.52. 115,302 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,149,586. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 58.50 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.36. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $16.10.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $685.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.07 million. Newmark Group had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Newmark Group will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmark Group Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.16%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NMRK. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Newmark Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Newmark Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $16.50 in a report on Thursday, September 5th.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers capital markets consisting of investment sales and commercial mortgage brokerage; landlord or agency representation leasing; valuation and advisory; property management; commercial real estate technology platform and capabilities; the United Kingdom business rates services; due diligence, consulting, and other advisory services; GSEs and the Federal Housing Administration lending services comprising multifamily lending and loan servicing; asset management; and flexible workspace solutions for owners.

