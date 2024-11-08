Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT) Price Target Lowered to $52.00 at Bank of America

Nextracker (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Bank of America from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Nextracker from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Nextracker from $61.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Nextracker from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Nextracker from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nextracker from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

Shares of NASDAQ NXT traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Nextracker has a 1 year low of $30.93 and a 1 year high of $62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 2.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.56.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NXT. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Nextracker by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nextracker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Nextracker by 1,602.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextracker during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextracker during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextracker Inc, an energy solutions company, provides solar tracker and software solutions for utility-scale and distributed generation solar projects in the United States and internationally. The company offers tracking solutions, which includes NX Horizon, a solar tracking solution; and NX Horizon-XTR, a terrain-following tracker designed to expand the addressable market for trackers on sites with sloped, uneven, and challenging terrain.

