NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp lowered its stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (NYSEARCA:QAI – Free Report) by 23.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF by 111.3% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,427 shares during the period.

NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF Price Performance

Shares of QAI stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $32.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,826. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.33. NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $32.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $585.17 million, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.31.

About NYLI Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF

The IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy Tracker ETF (QAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Hedge Multi-Strategy index. The fund tracks an index that aims to emulate hedge fund returns across different strategies, primarily by holding other ETFs. QAI was launched on Mar 25, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

