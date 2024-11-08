Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Price Target Raised to $196.00 at Evercore ISI

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $189.00 to $196.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on OC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Owens Corning from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Owens Corning from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.62.

OC stock traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $190.44. 794,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,482. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $121.08 and a fifty-two week high of $193.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.46. The company has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.37. Owens Corning had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.32%.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,130 shares in the company, valued at $10,222,100. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $518,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 60,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,222,100. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,051 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total value of $538,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $10,074,443.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Owens Corning by 102.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 20,971 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 14.2% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 112,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,741,000 after acquiring an additional 14,011 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $997,000. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in Owens Corning by 61.8% in the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 8,997 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $539,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

