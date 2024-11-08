Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management reduced its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 522,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,372 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Hollencrest Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,184,380 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:COWZ traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $59.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,233,031 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.43 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

