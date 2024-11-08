Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $16.00 to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northland Capmk upgraded Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $58.42. 83,687,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,568,527. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $58.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.33. The company has a market cap of $130.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 290.86 and a beta of 2.70.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 612,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 14,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $429,870.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,666,625.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,482,878 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,202,496 over the last ninety days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 128.2% in the third quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 15,344 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 107,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 45,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

