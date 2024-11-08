Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading Up 2.1% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) rose 2.1% during mid-day trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $41.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $57.35 and last traded at $57.08. Approximately 25,481,980 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 57,301,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.88.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $2,260,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares in the company, valued at $9,292,014.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 72,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total transaction of $2,260,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,292,014.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total value of $604,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 612,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,507,061.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 25,482,878 shares of company stock worth $1,044,202,496 over the last 90 days. 12.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $127.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.40 and a beta of 2.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.33.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 18.01% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

