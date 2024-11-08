Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Buys 231,472 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 3,811.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 237,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,472 shares during the period. Ally Financial makes up 1.0% of Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $8,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Ally Financial by 1.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 23,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 8.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Ally Financial by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ally Financial stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 185,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,486,588. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.86. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.16 and a 1-year high of $45.46.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. BTIG Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.38.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

