Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Makes New $516,000 Investment in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Interval Partners LP grew its holdings in CSX by 849.0% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 5,118,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579,344 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,430,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $126,089,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CSX by 318.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,270,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489,329 shares during the period. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 3,243.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 2,192,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,331,000 after acquiring an additional 2,126,668 shares during the last quarter. 73.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CSX. TD Cowen cut their price target on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.61.

CSX Price Performance

CSX stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.74. 1,617,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,694,357. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.80. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $30.13 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. CSX had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.81%.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

