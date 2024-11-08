Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC Purchases New Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 17,429 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,721,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LOW. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $16,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 74,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $19,003,000 after acquiring an additional 39,212 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 99.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 5,748 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 2,867 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 57,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,773,000 after acquiring an additional 6,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 86,539 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total transaction of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.12. 231,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,260. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $241.67. The company has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.05 and a 1-year high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a negative return on equity of 47.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Gordon Haskett decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $245.00 to $238.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Melius Research started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.44.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

