Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $10.32 Million Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 379,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,921 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 5.0% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $10,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,723,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352,755 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,077,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,942,000 after buying an additional 710,028 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,300,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after acquiring an additional 662,455 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,201,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 15,566,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,184,000 after acquiring an additional 493,339 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:DFEM traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.32. The company had a trading volume of 147,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,598. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a twelve month low of $23.19 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.90.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

