Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 53,194 Shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 128.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,194 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Physician Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,702,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,014,000 after buying an additional 280,571 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,673,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,797,000 after purchasing an additional 157,381 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 24.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,585,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,848,000 after purchasing an additional 907,930 shares during the period. Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 14.9% during the third quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 3,895,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,220,000 after purchasing an additional 505,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,916,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAX traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.94. The company had a trading volume of 90,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,402. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $27.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.36 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

