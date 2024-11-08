Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.000-5.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. StockNews.com raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PNW

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PNW traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.81. 1,860,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,146,640. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52 week low of $65.20 and a 52 week high of $92.59.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 12.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.9 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

(Get Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.