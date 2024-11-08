Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock Price

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $182.00 to $202.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on PTC from $216.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut PTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.83.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $192.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,598,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,537. PTC has a 1-year low of $148.01 and a 1-year high of $199.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. PTC had a return on equity of 14.99% and a net margin of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $626.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.49 million. Research analysts forecast that PTC will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.34, for a total value of $685,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,562,433.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of PTC by 767.8% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 662,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,746,000 after purchasing an additional 586,443 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in PTC by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 773,804 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,577,000 after acquiring an additional 310,092 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $56,076,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in PTC by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,740,919 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,596,209,000 after acquiring an additional 205,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in PTC during the 1st quarter worth about $28,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

PTC Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.