POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.41 and last traded at $57.41, with a volume of 21857 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $61.44.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PKX. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 138.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 871 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POSCO in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in POSCO by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated steel producer in Korea and internationally. It operates through six segments: Steel, Trading, Construction, Logistics and Others, Green Materials and Energy, and Others. The company engages in the production, import, sale, and export of steel products, such as hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets, as well as pig iron, billets, blooms, and slabs; trading of steel and raw materials, textiles, agricultural commodities, and other goods; natural resources development and power generation activities; and planning, designing, and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings.

