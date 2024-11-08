PROG Holdings, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:PRG)

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 12.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PROG to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.6%.

NYSE PRG traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,016. The company has a current ratio of 4.97, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.65. PROG has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $50.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 2.11.

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. PROG had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $606.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PRG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised PROG from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp increased their price target on PROG from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Loop Capital upgraded shares of PROG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of PROG from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

