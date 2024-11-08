Quantum Private Wealth LLC Cuts Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stiles Financial Services Inc grew its stake in KLA by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 5.3% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bensler LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 2.1% during the third quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 18,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 8.2% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 11.3% during the third quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 2,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $689.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $92.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $735.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $763.89. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $505.50 and a 12-month high of $896.32.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $7.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.03 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 105.16% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 30.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 26.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded KLA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on KLA from $735.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Argus boosted their price target on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $802.90.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

