Quebecor (TSE:QBR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Zacks Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.325 per share on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Quebecor Price Performance

Quebecor (TSE:QBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Quebecor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th.

About Quebecor

Quebecor Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, wireline and mobile telephony, business solutions, and over-the-top video services; and Helix, a technology platform that provides entertainment and home management with features, including voice remote, ultra-intelligent Wi-Fi, and support for home automation.

