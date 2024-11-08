QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.55 EPS

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55, Briefing.com reports. QuidelOrtho had a negative net margin of 65.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $727.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. QuidelOrtho updated its FY24 guidance to $1.69-$1.91 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 1.690-1.910 EPS.

QuidelOrtho Stock Performance

NASDAQ QDEL traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,488,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,354. QuidelOrtho has a 12 month low of $29.74 and a 12 month high of $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QDEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Craig Hallum upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

QuidelOrtho Company Profile

QuidelOrtho Corporation provides diagnostic testing solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

Featured Articles

