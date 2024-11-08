Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Price Target Lowered to $80.00 at Argus

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) had its price target decreased by Argus from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.56.

Get Restaurant Brands International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on QSR

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE QSR traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,239. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $65.87 and a one year high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.94.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QSR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,318 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 16.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 307,791 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 909,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 54,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,969,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $215,448,000 after purchasing an additional 118,721 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Restaurant Brands International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Restaurant Brands International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.