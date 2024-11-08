Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Posted by on Nov 8th, 2024

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLVGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $32.94 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Revolve Group

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,314. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

(Get Free Report)

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

See Also

Earnings History for Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.