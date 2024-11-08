Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $283.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Revolve Group Stock Performance

NYSE:RVLV opened at $32.94 on Friday. Revolve Group has a one year low of $12.63 and a one year high of $33.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on RVLV. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Revolve Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Revolve Group

In other Revolve Group news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $168,298.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 36,114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total transaction of $937,158.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,894,350. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 6,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total transaction of $168,298.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,946 shares of company stock valued at $10,075,314. 46.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

