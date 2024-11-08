Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Chemours (NYSE:CC) Price Target to $25.00

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $28.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Chemours from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chemours from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Chemours from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Chemours Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of CC traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.56. 184,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chemours has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $32.70. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.12.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Chemours had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chemours will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 7,206.4% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,855 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Chemours in the third quarter valued at about $124,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Chemours by 19.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,468 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Chemours during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemours by 206.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 103,259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 69,531 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

