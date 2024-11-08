Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target to $122.00

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $122.00 in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celanese has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.12.

NYSE CE traded down $4.92 on Thursday, hitting $84.80. The stock had a trading volume of 4,414,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,092. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.28. Celanese has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.41). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. Celanese’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Celanese will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Celanese’s payout ratio is 28.17%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total transaction of $605,459.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CE. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 109.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 24,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Celanese by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. 98.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

