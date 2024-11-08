Ryder System (NYSE:R) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $159.50 and last traded at $159.50, with a volume of 15732 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

R has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ryder System from $148.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.57.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ryder System

Ryder System Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.83 and its 200-day moving average is $133.25.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ryder System, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.44, for a total value of $629,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,149.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ryder System

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of R. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Ryder System by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.