Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) Reaches New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.45 and last traded at $28.45, with a volume of 3054 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.83.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06 and a beta of 1.02.

Get Schwab 1000 Index ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $241,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 145,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF during the third quarter worth $17,174,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $200,000.

About Schwab 1000 Index ETF

The Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Schwab 1000 index, a proprietary market-cap-weighted index that includes 1,000 of the largest US-listed stocks. SCHK was launched on Oct 11, 2017 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1000 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.