Scotiabank Issues Positive Forecast for Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Stock Price

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Veracyte from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Veracyte from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Veracyte has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.71.

Shares of VCYT stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 50,642 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,682. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -248.93 and a beta of 1.67. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $41.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.17. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $115.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Veracyte will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total value of $182,244.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,903.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Veracyte news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John Leite sold 5,479 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $163,164.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,268,461.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,109 shares of company stock worth $1,004,125 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Veracyte by 9.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,604 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in Veracyte by 15.3% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veracyte by 9.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

