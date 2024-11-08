SFG Wealth Management LLC. Invests $207,000 in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 14,228,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,376,535. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.48 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.33.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

