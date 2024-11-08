SFG Wealth Management LLC. Sells 478 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 33,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,022,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,005,815. The stock has a market cap of $92.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.24. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $48.02 and a 12 month high of $66.01.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

