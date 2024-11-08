SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Hits New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.60 and last traded at $80.46, with a volume of 21217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on SL Green Realty from $43.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on SL Green Realty from $67.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.14.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($1.42). The firm had revenue of $229.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.66 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 16.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -120.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SL Green Realty

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLG. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 272.0% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 363.2% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SL Green Realty

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Stories

