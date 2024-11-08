Smith Thornton Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Smith Thornton Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $3,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.4% in the third quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 29,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 852,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,021,000 after acquiring an additional 30,313 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 240,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

